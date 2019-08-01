Norwegian to Host Third Guy Harvey Conservation Cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line is partnering with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) and Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) Guy Harvey Research Institute to host the third annual ocean conservation-themed cruise on Norwegian Escape this fall, according to a statement.

Departing September 15, 2019 from New York, guests who sail on this forgettable cruise will experience a week full of opportunities to meet Guy Harvey, marine artist, scientist, conservationist, entrepreneur and hull artist of Norwegian Escape, as he hosts events about ocean conservation on board and at each port of call.

“We’re thrilled to once again host our friend and partner, Guy Harvey, aboard Norwegian Escape to showcase to our guests the importance of preserving the beauty and well-being of marine life,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As one of the leaders in conservation education, Guy Harvey has an incredible passion for the ocean that extends beyond his artwork and we’re honored to partner with him and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation once again on this special cruise.”

During this cruise, guests will learn about the GHOF’s efforts to conserve the ocean environment and hear from a panel of marine life experts and scientists from NSU about the importance of continued support for cleaner and safer waters through conservation and sustainability efforts. They will also learn about how Guy Harvey went from marine biologist to one of the world’s foremost marine wildlife artists, during live painting sessions.

At each port, Harvey and a team of experts will lead interactive presentations at local schools, educating children on a variety of marine life and ocean conservation topics, with the goal of inspiring environmental awareness for the future of our oceans.

The conservation cruise is one of the initiatives associated with Norwegian’s Sail and Sustain program, which is the Company’s commitment to preserving the oceans and protecting the environment.



Displaying Guy Harvey’s spectacular marine life artwork on her hull, Norwegian Escape features over 19 bars and lounges including the District Brewhouse and The Cellars, a Michael Mondavi Family Wine Bar; a three-level ropes course and sports complex; Broadway-style entertainment including After Midnight; and a variety of delectable dining options including the first Food Republic, a modern food emporium featuring global cuisine.



For the first time in three years, the conservation cruise will sail to Canada and New England from New York with visits to Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.