Average Newbuild Cost is $591 Million on 124 Ship Orderbook

The average newbuild cost on a record-setting 124 cruise ship orderbook to open the month of August is $591,000,000, according to Cruise Industry News estimates.

With 124 ocean-going ships on order, the value of the orderbook is $69,800,000,000 with known newbuild orders extending through 2027.

The average size of each new ship is approximately 90,621 tons with an average capacity of 2,220 guests and an average cost per berth of $266,213.

MSC Cruises has the biggest plans of all for a single brand, with 13 new ships on order, while Viking Ocean Cruises accounts for 12 newbuilds.

Carnival Corporation brands combine for 21 newbuilds between now and 2027, while Royal Caribbean Cruises has 15 newbuilds on order for three brands. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and its trio of brands combine for 11 new ships; while Genting has two ships on order for Dream Cruises and another four for Crystal Cruises.