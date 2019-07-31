Studio DADO Co-Founder Ruiz Named ‘Designer of the Year’

Studio DADO co-founder Yohandel Ruiz, LEED AP, IIDA, NCIDQ has been named IIDA’s South Florida Chapter 2019 Designer of the Year at the 25th Anniversary Bragg Awards Gala held on July 13 at the Intercontinental Miami Hotel, according to a press release.

The Bragg Awards is the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) South Florida Chapter’s key event celebrating design excellence within the South Florida design community awarding professionals for innovative and functional interior design projects.

“I am humbled and grateful for the recognition from our vibrant community of designers,” said Ruiz, in a prepared statement. “We’re surrounded by immense talent. I thank our trusted partners and clients for the continued opportunities to let me do what I love; elevating experiences through design."

Yohandel has over twenty years experience in the interior design industry. He’s successfully developed a private furniture label and a white labeled line of fabrics. With Studio DADO, Yohandel has spearheaded projects including spaces for Oceania, Regent, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line. Other noteworthy projects include the spa and suites aboard the upcoming Carnival Mardi Gras ship and several spaces on the Regent Seven Seas Splendor which will debut in 2020.

Award recipients were chosen by a jury of IIDA members and allied professionals from outside the state of Florida based on criteria for each category.