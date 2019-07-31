Silversea Announces Collaboration with Lalique

Silversea Cruises today announced a collaboration with lifestyle brand Lalique.

According to a press release, Lalique will produce decorative crystal artworks to enhance the designs of La Dame restaurants aboard two Silversea ships: Silver Shadow, which will undergo an extensive renovation in November 2019, and Silver Moon, which is due to launch in August 2020.

Silversea’s La Dame restaurants serve French gourmet cuisine in an elegant, refined setting, offering the perfect canvas for Lalique’s world-famous artistry, the company said.

"We are delighted to have collaborated with Lalique, a brand that shares our passion for quality and elegance," said Manfredi Lefebvre, Silversea's Executive Chairman. "This unique collaboration will elevate further still the aesthetic of La Dame, enriching an already extraordinary dining experience for our guests and enhancing the levels of luxury and innovation on board that have become customary for Silversea Cruises."



Silvio Denz, Chairman and CEO of Lalique, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Silversea, the leading pioneer in ultra-luxury cruising, which like Lalique is committed to creating a bespoke experience of the highest quality. Furthermore, this collaboration is in perfect accordance with Lalique’s heritage, as in 1935 René Lalique participated in the interior design of the first-class dining room of the luxury ocean liner Le Normandie. We are thrilled that today Lalique’s iconic designs will be featured aboard the Silver Shadow and Silver Moon.”

On both Silver Moon and Silver Shadow, the restaurants’ designs will be enriched by the installation of several handmade Lalique crystal panels. The works of art will be entirely bespoke, with each taking approximately three months to craft, Silversea said.

Positioned at the restaurants’ entrances and along their walls, the hand-crafted panels will incorporate two main motifs, both of which were imagined by Lalique’s Founder, René Lalique, in 1935: one is the Masque de Femme, a design which reveals the face of a mysterious nymph with delicate features, surrounded by aquatic life; the other is Coutard -- its geometric pattern representing a spray of fine transparent water droplets and evoking the appearance of waves in the ocean to aptly strengthen the aquatic theme.

During Silver Shadow’s extensive refurbishment in November 2019, La Dame will be remodelled and expanded to accommodate up to 40 diners.

Aboard Silver Moon, La Dame will be positioned on deck 8 and will increase in size compared to Silver Muse’s La Dame, welcoming almost triple the number of guests.



