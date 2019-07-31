American Countess 2020 Season Now Open for Sale

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced the opening of sales for the 2020 season of its fourth vessel, the American Countess.

While still under transformation from a former gaming vessel, the ship will officially debut for her inaugural voyage on April 5, 2020 and will travel from New Orleans to Memphis.

Built using the existing hull of the Kanesville Queen, a former gaming vessel built in 1995, the American Countess was cut in two as part of her planned lengthening, with the addition of a 60-foot mid-body section, according to a statement.

The American Countess will offer many of the same exciting heartland and deep South itineraries as her sisters - the American Queen and American Duchess, and will be sailing from April 2020 to January 2021, with additional sailing seasons to be announced.

“This opening of sales milestone is the next step towards her grand reveal in April 2020,” said American Queen Steamboat Company EVP of Hotel Operations and New Construction David William Kelly. “On behalf of the entire AQSC team, we are thrilled to see the interest in her inaugural season, and we know that it will be nothing short of what you’ve come to expect and enjoy when sailing with our fleet.”

The American Countess will accommodate 245-passengers over the course of six- to 15-day itineraries, including her own “Mighty Mississippi” cruise.