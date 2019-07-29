NCLH and Cannes Ink Environmental Charter

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and local officials in Cannes, France, have signed a Cruise Charter agreement, recognizing cruise operators that go above and beyonds in environmental protection, according to a statement.

David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes; Jean-Pierre Savarino, president of the CCI Nice Côte d’Azur; and James S. Mitchell, vice president, Health, Safety, Environment, Medical from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; signed the cruise charter.

"This significant action is a major step forward for the protection of the environment and is a continuation of the actions undertaken by David Lisnard and the Prime minister to fight against marine pollution of the cruise ships," said a statement. "In order to preserve the destination, protect the environment and enhance the bay of Cannes, the Municipality of Cannes and CCI Nice Côte d’Azur invited cruise operators to partake in more ecologically sustainable practices by implementing more environmentally-friendly measures within their operations. By signing of a charter, the cruise companies commit themselves to the Municipality of Cannes and the CCI Nice Côte d’Azur for environmentally friendly stopovers, beyond the national and international regulations."