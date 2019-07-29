NCLH and Cannes Ink Environmental Charter

Signing the charter

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and local officials in Cannes, France, have signed a Cruise Charter agreement, recognizing cruise operators that go above and beyonds in environmental protection, according to a statement. 

David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes; Jean-Pierre Savarino, president of the CCI Nice Côte d’Azur; and James S. Mitchell, vice president, Health, Safety, Environment, Medical from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; signed the cruise charter. 

"This significant action is a major step forward for the protection of the environment and is a continuation of the actions undertaken by David Lisnard and the Prime minister to fight against marine pollution of the cruise ships," said a statement. "In order to preserve the destination, protect the environment and enhance the bay of Cannes, the Municipality of Cannes and CCI Nice Côte d’Azur invited cruise operators to partake in more ecologically sustainable practices by implementing more environmentally-friendly measures within their operations. By signing of a charter, the cruise companies commit themselves to the Municipality of Cannes and the CCI Nice Côte d’Azur for environmentally friendly stopovers, beyond the national and international regulations."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

July 29, 2019
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News European Market Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Sveba Dahlen
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report