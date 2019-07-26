Seattle Releases RFP for New Cruise Facility at Terminal 46

The Port of Seattle released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the proposed cruise facility at Terminal 46 to the three shortlisted teams announced in May, according to a statement.

These teams will compete to become the winning firm that will co-invest with the port to build and operate the facility, utilizing the northern third of the terminal property for a single-berth cruise terminal.

The three teams are:

• Cruise Industry Leaders Group, a partnership between Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd., MSC Cruises S.A., Carnival Corporation and SSA Marine, Inc., a subsidiary of Carrix, Inc.

• Global Ports Holding Plc and Civil & Building North America, Inc.

• Ports America, teaming with Jacobs Engineering Group

These teams submitted responses to a public, competitive Request for Qualifications that the Port launched last March.

The port expects to announce the winning team early next year, with delivery of the new facility for the 2023 cruise season, according to a statement.

Earlier this year, the Port of Seattle Commission adopted a set of principles around cruise business development to guide this process. Details may be found in Motion 2019-02 adopted by the Port Commission March 12.

Cruise RFP link.