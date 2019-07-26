SeaDream Names Christopher Gamble SVP for North America

SeaDream Yacht Club today announced that Christopher Gamble has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales for North America.

He will lead the organization’s America’s sales growth, working with travel professionals and national account partners to promote SeaDream, according to a statement.

With over 25 years of experience, Gamble brings leadership from organizations such as Dell, General Electric, Intel and Indeed.

Andreas Brynestad, Executive Vice President of SeaDream said: “We are delighted to welcome Christopher to our growing team. This new role will be pivotal in expanding relationships with our travel partners, particularly with the launch of our newest yacht, SeaDream Innovation. His expertise makes him the perfect candidate to lead SeaDream into our next and most exciting growth phase.”

Gamble holds a degree from the Fowler School of Business at San Diego State University and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He will continue to live in South Florida with his spouse of over 30 years and work from SeaDream’s Miami office on Brickell Key.

Gamble added: “When I saw how Atle Brynestad has been innovating the luxury market with the ‘Yachting not Cruising’ approach for the last 30 years, I was excited to be part of the next phase of growth with the launch of the best vessel on the seas, SeaDream Innovation. We are already seeing explosive early bookings for her maiden voyage and exciting offerings like al fresco dining, sleeping under the stars and the Dream Raw Cuisine compelled me to join their vision of ‘Global Yachting.’”

“To say I’m thrilled to be joining the No. 1 rated boutique yacht company to lead North American growth at such a critical and exciting time in SeaDream’s growth is an understatement,” he said. “The success they have achieved globally is truly impressive. I look forward to adding my skills and experience to, and to likewise learn from, what is clearly already a masterful strategy.”