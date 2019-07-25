Puerto Rico: ‘Open For Tourism’

Despite the recent protests and the governor resigning, Puerto Rico remains open for tourism and is on track to achieve a record-breaking year tourism in 2019, according Discover Puerto Rico, the destination marketing organization.

In a statement from Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, said that flights, ports, hotels, airports, restaurants, shops, attractions and taxis are operating normally. And businesses that closed during the protests have reopened.

“Tourism plays an integral role in strengthening the economy and creating jobs, and we’re confident Puerto Rico’s tourism will continue to thrive in the months ahead, and will not be impacted by the events of the last two weeks,” he said.

“We continue to consistently work with our tourism partners to keep travelers up to date with the latest information they need to have an enjoyable and safe time while in Puerto Rico. Visitors should take the same general safety precautions as in any major U.S. metropolitan destination. As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico is subject to all applicable federal laws and regulations.

Puerto Rico typically sees about four million visitors a year and employs about 83,000 who wok in the island nation’s tourism and hospitality industries.