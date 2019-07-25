Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches New App

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has introduced an interactive new app to assist its guests in making the most of their cruise experience, both while onboard Fred. Olsen's four ocean ships – Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch – and during their time ashore, according to a press release.

Fred. Olsen has created the new app in response to increasing demand from its guests for more technological solutions to help to inform and enhance their cruise experience, according to the company.

It will be available to download from the App Store (Apple) and Google Play (Android) free of charge, and is accessible on both mobile and tablet devices.

The new app features various features include a cruise countdown, guest information, pre-booking shore tours, cruise history, onboard accounts, daily activity schedule, access to menus and deck plans, and more.

Ben Williams, Head of Marketing for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "We are extremely excited to introduce the new Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines app, the latest development to improve the guest experience across our ocean fleet, from start to finish.

"We have been working with Ipswich-based agency, SimpleClick, with whom we have a long-standing relationship, to develop this interactive new app. SimpleClick's understanding of the Fred. Olsen product and systems made them the obvious choice for this project. Being a smaller, local agency, they are very responsive, and their agile approach to working has enabled them to keep up with the changing demands of the project, as well as ensuring that the app was delivered on time.

“One of the main challenges was developing an app that moves across time zones and can be used with minimal internet connectivity, which is essential in ensuring that we are able to enhance our guests’ cruise experience. This allows guests to see the digital ‘Daily Times’ newsletter and restaurant menus each day, as well as giving independent guests a host of destination information ‘on the go’.

"We are very pleased with the outcome and would like to thank the entire SimpleClick team for their help and support. We are confident there will be a strong uptake of the app, because it enhances all aspects of the user journey. We have lots of future functionalities planned already, so we hope that uptake grows, as the app develops."

By downloading the app before they embark, Fred. Olsen guests will not need to purchase any WiFi on board the ships to be able to make use of it. Once they have installed the app on their mobile device or tablet, they can connect to the ship's network without having to pay for onboard WiFi, which will allow the app’s function to work in its entirety and will significantly reduce the risk of connectivity issues. However, some features do require WiFi or internet access.