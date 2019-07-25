Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

Abercrombie & Kent Announces New Focused Antarctica Cruises

Le Lyrial

Abercrombie & Kent have announced four voyages Antarctica in 2020 and 2021 aboard the 199-guest Le Lyrial on charter from Ponant

Each cruise is ideally timed during austral summer and uniquely focused on photography, the impact of climate change or a holiday voyage designed with families in mind, the company said, in a statement. Guests can count on in-depth insight and hands-on guidance from an average of 18 A&K Expedition Team members, with a staff-to-guest ratio of 1 to 12. 

Abercrombie & Kent is offering an Early Booking Discount through October 31, 2019 on select departures, with savings of up to $4,000 per person and $1,500 air credit when reserved through A&K. Solo travellers also benefit with 50 percent savings on the single supplement.

Options include:

Holiday Voyage: Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands (Dec 17, 2020–Jan 5, 2021)

Twice-daily activities include everything from nautical knot-tying with a former British Royal Marine commando, kids-only scavenger hunts, deep-sea presentations with a marine biologist and a photo-coaching workshop just for teens. Excursions include a visit to a sheep-shearing farm and the local museum in Port Stanley, and a kids-only Zodiac ride and lesson with a naturalist guide.

One Week: Antarctica, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands (Jan 13-30, 2021)

Classic Antarctica
Enhanced Photography Departure (Dec 7–19, 2020)
Climate Change Focused-Departure (Jan 3–15, 2021)

The 2020-2021 season features Abercrombie & Kent largest portfolio of luxury expedition sailingso date with a choice of 12 adventures, from Antarctica to the wilderness of the Arctic, Japan, Italy, Greece, and the Baltics, as well as the untouched and the Kimberley coast.

