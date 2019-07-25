﻿Dame Helen Mirren Announced as Godmother of Scenic Eclipse

Scenic has announced Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as the Godmother for the world’s first Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse.

The maiden voyage of this luxury vessel is scheduled for August 15, 2019, departing Reykjavik Iceland on a 13-day discovery sailing, ending in Quebec on August 27.

“Scenic Eclipse is a unique ship that requires an equally unique person to act in this role,” said Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of Scenic. “We are delighted to welcome Dame Helen Mirren as Scenic Eclipse godmother - her style, beauty and spirit of adventure are true to those embodied in the design and ethos of Scenic Eclipse. Combined with the international acclaim as one of the world’s finest actresses, Dame Helen Mirren makes the perfect godmother to preside over the ship”

Dame Helen Mirren added: “I am very honoured to have been chosen as the Godmother to such a beautiful vessel as Scenic Eclipse. She will have many adventures and a wonderful life as she transports her guests in immaculate style and great safety to beautiful places.”

New York City has been chosen as the site for its christening on September 10, 2019.

Dame Helen Mirren won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2007 for her riveting performance in The Queen. Mirren's other Academy Award nominations include The Madness of King George (1994), Gosford Park (2001), and The Last Station (2009). Some of her other notable film roles include The Long Good Friday, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989), Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999), Calendar Girls (2003), Hitchcock (2012), Woman in Gold (2015) and in television as Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect and Elizabeth I. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated HBO/SKY limited series in the title role of “Catherine the Great” and in the equally anticipated Warner Bros.’ film “The Good Liar.”