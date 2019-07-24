Aranui 5 Announces 2021 Schedule

The 254-passenger Aranui 5 has released its 2021 sailing schedule, offering 21 departures throughout the year, according to a statement.

In addition to its traditional Marquesas Islands route, Aranui has added three new discovery voyages, including expeditions to the Gambier-Pitcairn Islands, Austral-Cook Islands and Society-Tuamotu Islands.

"We are thrilled to offer guests a trip of a lifetime to even more of the world's most beautiful and remote islands," said Eric Wong, Aranui's executive vice president, Americas. "We had an unbelievable response to the specialty Pitcairn Island voyage that was introduced this year, which inspired us to offer even more exclusive itineraries to other seldom-visited Polynesian islands."

Kicking off the year with a 13-day specialty voyage from Jan. 9 - 21, 2021, Aranui will depart Papeete, Tahiti and visit Aukena and Rikitea in the Gambiers Islands; Adamstown and Oeno in the Pitcairn Islands; and Amanu, Anaa and Hikueru in the Tuamotu Archipelago. Rates for the Pitcairn-Gambiers cruise start at $3,830 per person.

The next discovery itinerary will be May 8 - 19, 2021, which follows a 12-day route from Papeete to Fakarava, Makatea and Rangiroa in the Tuamotu Islands; and Bora Bora, Huahine, Maupiti, Moorea, Raiatea and Tahaa in the Society Islands. Rates for this voyage start at $3,220 per person.

The third exclusive journey takes place Sept. 4 - 16, 2021, sailing for 13 days throughout Aitutaki and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands; Rapa, Raivavae and Rurutu in the Austral Islands; and Anna in the Tuamotu Archipelago. Prices for this sailing begin at $3,670 per person.

The remaining 2021 voyages will follow a 13-day, all-inclusive itinerary, departing Papeete, Tahiti and sailing to Fakarava and Rangiroa in the Tuamotu Archipelago, Bora Bora in the Society Islands, as well as Nuku Hiva, Ua Pou, Hiva Oa, Fatu Hiva, Tahuata and Ua Huka in the Marquesas Islands.