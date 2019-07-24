Fincantieri Reports Strong 1H 2019

Fincantieri has reported adjusted net income of 34 million euros on revenues of 2.8 billion euros for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to adjusted net income of 39 million euros for the same period last year.

The increase in revenue was offset by extraordinary costs for asbestos-related litigations and tax expenses.

During the six-month period, Fincantieri delivered 15 ships from 11 different shipyards, including five cruise ships.

For the next six months, Fincantieri has slated deliveries for three more cruise ships in addition to a naval vessel.

The company also secured a record order intake amounting to 6.6 billion euros for 15 ships of which 11 were cruise ships for Oceania (2), Regent Seven Seas (1) , Viking (2 of six options), MSC (4) and Princess (2).

The total order backlog is 33.1 billion euros for 108 ships.