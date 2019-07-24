Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Fincantieri Reports Strong 1H 2019

Carnival Panorama

Fincantieri has reported adjusted net income of 34 million euros on revenues of 2.8 billion euros for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to adjusted net income of 39 million euros for the same period last year.

The increase in revenue was offset by extraordinary costs for asbestos-related litigations and tax expenses.

During the six-month period, Fincantieri delivered 15 ships from 11 different shipyards, including five cruise ships.

For the next six months, Fincantieri has slated deliveries for three more cruise ships in addition to a naval vessel.

The company also secured a record order intake amounting to 6.6 billion euros for 15 ships of which 11 were cruise ships for Oceania (2), Regent Seven Seas (1) , Viking (2 of six options), MSC (4)  and Princess (2).

The total order backlog is 33.1 billion euros for 108 ships.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Sveba Dahlen