Seabourn Expedition Ships to Feature Eight Dining Venues

Seabourn has announced eight dining experiences aboard its pair of new expedition ships set to launch in June 2021 and May 2022.

“We’re proud of our legacy in the culinary arena, cultivated over more than 30 years by a team intent on producing fresh, delicious and memorable cuisine equal to the finest restaurants anywhere,” said Gerald Mosslinger, vice president of Hotel Operations for Seabourn. “These eight dining experiences – and the venues themselves – have been designed with expeditions in mind, with inspired details that keep bringing the luxury expedition experience to life, and where guests can unwind to share memories of the day over a wonderfully prepared meal, glass of wine or perfectly crafted cocktail.”

As with any Seabourn ship, all dining experiences are complimentary, and guests can dine when, where and with whom they choose, the company said.

Dining Venues:

The Restaurant: Fine dining in an elegant, open-seating dining room for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The Colonnade: A more casual alternative for buffet or table service breakfast and lunch, and themed dinner served tableside, including family-style menus by Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller.

The Patio: Casual, alfresco dining for lunch, weather permitting

Sushi in The Club: A variety of sushi bites are freshly made to order here every evening.

Seabourn Square: A sociable oasis serving delectable specialty coffees, pastries, sandwiches and homemade gelati throughout the day and into the evening

Pantry in the Bow Lounge: Help yourself to freshly prepared light fare and refreshments as you scan the horizon

Constellation Lounge: A nod to the heritage of Seabourn, the Constellation Lounge is the spot for early-risers’ pastries and beverages, elegant afternoon Tea Time and cocktail-time tapas

24-Hour In-Suite Dining: Choose from a varied menu anytime, or have dinner from The Restaurant menu served course-by-course in your suite or on your veranda.