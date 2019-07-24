Windstar Releases New French Polynesia Video

Windstar Cruises has announced new itineraries and new destinations in the South Pacific for 2020-2021 onboard the 148-passenger Wind Spirit.

In 2020, the four-masted Wind Spirit is offering multiple sail dates on 14 new itineraries with maiden (first time) port calls in Fiji, Tonga, New Caledonia, the Cook Islands, and Australia, sailing February through June 2020.

The Wind Spirit will return to the Islands of Tahiti and the Tuamotus in July 2020, with cruise departures available to reserve now through December 2021 for tropical adventure and romance seekers.

“The South Pacific and French Polynesia are sought after destinations that capture the imagination like no other. As the leader in destination delivery by small ship, we’re excited to share our new video that vividly showcases that story,” noted Windstar President John Delaney. “Sailing on Wind Spirit offers our guests the perfect Tahiti and South Pacific experience, anchoring in remote bays, landing on untouched beaches with awe-inspiring scenery and intriguing cultures. Cruising in this beautiful area inspires travel and enriches our perspective of the world.”

New Video:



The Wind Spirit’s new South Pacific collection is offered on 14 unique itineraries and 23 cruise departure dates with access to far-flung islands, including Niue, one of the smallest countries in the world.

The Wind Spirit will also sail into remote Yasawa-I-Rara Island, famous for its beautiful white sandy beaches, whose land-based tourism visits have been limited by the Fiji government in the past.

Niue, Tonga and Yasawa-I-Rara are just three of the exotic new maiden ports included on Wind Spirit’s South Pacific itineraries.