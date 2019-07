Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Martinique Promotion Bureau for the Americas, has been named in the French Legion of Honor for her 33 years of service promoting Martinique in North America.

The Légion d'honneur is the highest French order of merit for military and civil service. It was established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte and retained since by the French government.

On July 14, 2019, 423 people were inducted and Wiltord received the rank of Chevalier, according to Martinique news sources.