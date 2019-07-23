GE Marine Gas Turbines Names Kris Shepherd GM

GE Marine Gas Turbines has named Kris Shepherd general manager, based in Evendale, Ohio. He is responsible for the full lifecycle of all GE marine gas turbine programs, product management, engineering, marketing, supply chain, services, and commercial organizations.

GE's marine gas turbine business serves commercial and naval customers worldwide and offers a suite of six propulsion engines to meet what is calls any mission profile and with power options from 4.6 megawatts to 52.7 MW.

Shepherd brings with him experience as a GE commercial aircraft engine product leader, serving Boeing and other GE engine customers.

Over the past 24 years in GE Aviation, Shepherd has held roles with increasing responsibilities in manufacturing, engineering, customer service, six sigma, and product management. He also held various positions outside of GE for a few years.