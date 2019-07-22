Dream Cruises Rolls Out Summer 2020 Program for Genting Dream

Dream Cruises will be sailing to Southeast Asia next summer aboard the Genting Dream, as the ship will offer a series of two-, three-, four- and five-night cruises from Singapore. New ports include Christmas Island and Belitung and old favorites such as Phuket, Penang, Palawan, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Koh Samui and more, according to a press release.

“Since her relocation to Singapore in 2017, Genting Dream has grown from strength to strength offering the citizens of the Lion City and tourists even more vacation options with hassle-free cruises to the most popular destinations around Southeast Asia,” said Michael Goh, Senior Vice President – International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines. “Having recently celebrated Genting Dream’s one millionth guest in June 2019, we are upping the stakes next summer in 2020 by introducing new destinations venturing to Christmas Island and Belitung while retaining our evergreen, popular ports of call in Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines to provide our guests with a well-rounded selection of itineraries to suit all travel tastes.”

Genting Dreams array of summer cruises encompass short weekend getaways to longer, week-long voyages that will cater to a broad range of guests from couples looking for a romantic retreat to families during summer holidays and even for MICE groups (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) that are looking for an innovative option for memorable events.



Genting Dream Cruise Itineraries (April – November 2020):

• 2-Night Weekend Bintan Cruise

• 2-Night Port Klang Cruise

• 2-Night Malacca Cruise

• 3-Night Langkawi/Phuket Cruise

• 3-Night Penang/Phuket Cruise

• 3-Night Penang/Langkawi Cruise

• 4-Night Malacca/Phuket Cruise

• 5-Night Penang/Phuket/Langkawi/Port Klang

• 5-Night Kota Kinabalu/Palawan (Puerto Princessa) Cruise

• 5-Night Belintung/Christmas Island Cruise

• 5-Night Redang/Koh Samui/Laem Chabang Cruise