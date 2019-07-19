The Apollo Group Celebrating 50 Years

The Apollo Group is celebrating 50 years in the cruise industry. Founded by Rafael A. Ordoñez in 1969 and said to be named after the groundbreaking Apollo 11 mission to the moon, Apollo Ship Chandlers, now The Apollo Group, said it has always followed a groundbreaking path itself, and in its fiftieth year would like to say “thank you” to all those in the industry who had faith in the company in the early days, and helped it get to where it is today, as well as those it has cooperated with throughout the years.

Evolving since the Boheme, its first ship in 1969, Apollo today works with Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Marella Cruises and FTI Cruises, as well as start-up Virgin Voyages, which is promising to shake up the industry status quo, and Jalesh Cruises, the first Indian cruise brand. This comes on the heels of major expansion and the opening of new headquarters and the first-of-its-kind Eric Barale Center for Culinary Excellence.

In a prepared statement, Apollo said it would like to thank Carnival Cruise Line, its first major customer, who hired the company to help it launch the Mardi Gras in 1972 and thus put it on the map.

Apollo stated that a big thank you also goes to the Chandris family, and Celebrity Cruises (now part of Royal Caribbean Cruises); it was this long relationship which brought the company into the modern era of the cruise industry and helped position it at the forefront of our sector.

“An ongoing thank you goes to Oceania Cruises for partnering with us since the launch of the brand, through the expansion of the company, the incorporation of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and the merging of Prestige Cruise Holdings into NCLH. We continue to grow together and look forward to the launch of additional ships under the Oceania and Regent brands and to continuing our successful partnership,” Apollo stated.

“Another big thank you covers Island Cruises, for choosing us 15 years ago to operate the hotel services onboard Island Escape, and to Thomson Cruises, TUI and Marella Cruises for continuing to work with us to the present day onboard its six vessels.”

Apollo also used the opportunity to extend its gratitude to other customers and partners, as well its crew, who, it said, “unfailingly delivers excellence every day; you know who you are, and we take this opportunity to offer a thank you to you all.”