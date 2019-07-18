New American Harmony Departs Shipyard 23 Days Early

American Cruise Lines’ newest modern riverboat, the American Harmony, has successfully passed sea trials and received its Coast Guard Certification, according to press release.

She is the second of a series of at least five riverboats to be built by American Cruise Lines at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD.

The new riverboat is 23 days ahead of schedule and already on its way to New Orleans where it will prepare for its upcoming August 17 inaugural cruise along the Mississippi River, the company said, in a prepared statement.

The new 190-passenger American Harmony, is slightly larger than the American Song, and offers the same elegant design and technical features.

The American Harmony showcases the patent-pending opening bow and retractable gangway that is unique to all American’s new modern riverboats, as well as a multi-story glass atrium in the center of the ship.

The new riverboat has six decks, including a fifth deck with 10 more large Veranda Suites.

The American Harmony’s inaugural cruise will depart from New Orleans on August 17 on an eight-day cruise round-trip from New Orleans.

American Cruise Lines offers over nine different Mississippi River itineraries from five to 22 days in length, including holiday and theme voyages.

Then American Harmony will operate many of the company's various Mississippi River itineraries for the remainder of 2019 and again in 2020.

The new ship is American Cruise Lines’ second modern riverboat and third Mississippi riverboat; the line's modern riverboat, to be named American Jazz, will be launched later this fall. In 2020, American Cruise Lines will have two modern riverboats and two Victorian-style paddlewheelers operating on the Mississippi River.