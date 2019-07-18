Carnival Launches New ‘Crew Gratitude’ Video Series

Carnival Cruise Line is set to release a four-part video series called “Crew Gratitude” for travel advisors and their clients focusing on six crew members, showing the impact that Carnival’s guests have made on their lives and families through gratuities, according to a press release.

Team members showcased include housekeeping staff and dining room waiters.

The first video in the series is set for release July 18, with subsequent videos released throughout the month of August.

“I get so many questions from our guests and travel advisors asking about our Gratuities Program – what it is, who gratuities go to and why they matter,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “When I sat down to chat with some of our onboard crew members, the impact gratuities have on their lives and the lives of their families was clear. That’s what we’re hoping to showcase through this ‘Crew Gratitude’ video series.

“We want everyone who watches these videos to connect with our crew members and see how the gratuities they pay truly make it possible for them to fulfill their dreams, aspirations and family goals,” said Perez.

The video series will be promoted on Perez’ Facebook Page and GoCCL.com.