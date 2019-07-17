Adventure Canada Launches New Loyalty Recognition Program

Adventure Canada has launched a new loyalty recognition program, League of Adventurers, to encourage repeat travellers and celebrate avid expeditioners, according to a press release.

“League of Adventurers is a great way to show our gratitude and appreciation to repeat guests, who are so important to us,” said Brian Faber, Director of Client Services. “Our voyages become a big floating family, and we are always thrilled to welcome back our newfound family members who wish to explore different regions with us. Through camaraderie, discovery and legacy, the spirit of Adventure Canada lives in the League of Adventurers.”

Repeat guests make up a significant number of Adventure Canada’s expeditioners as 53 percent of current passengers have previously sailed with Adventure Canada, according to the company.

The League of Adventurers membership program was recently introduced on Adventure Canada’s Ireland Circumnavigation, where all guests were invited to a membership party and returning travellers were recognized.

All guests are automatically entered into the loyalty program at Adventurer level upon their first booking. Members booking their second to fifth expeditions gain Voyager status, and members with six or more expeditions under their belt achieve Explorer status. Among other benefits and gifts, Voyager members receive a 5% discount on future bookings and Explorers receive a 10% discount.

Expeditions sailed with Adventure Canada within the last 30 years can qualify toward Voyager and Explorer status, but benefits only apply to 2019 bookings and onwards.