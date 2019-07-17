GPH Eyes Duty Free and Travel Retail Partner at 4 Ports

Global Ports Holding (GPH) today announced that it is seeking a Duty Free and Travel Retail partner at four of its ports: Malaga, Zadar, Cagliari and Catania.

The company has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for management of the duty free and retail areas in each of the four ports.

"This is part of GPH’s ambition to provide world-class duty free and duty paid retail across its cruise portfolio," the company noted, in a prepared statement.

GPH said it welcomed proposals to operate any or all of the Duty Free and associated Travel Retail spaces across Malaga Cruise Terminals A & B, Zadar Cruise Terminal, Cagliari Cruise Terminal and Catania Cruise Terminal, on an exclusive basis.

The term of the lease is seven years, which includes a transition and construction period. The winning bidder will be responsible for the build and creation of the new store and concession spaces.

Applicants are encouraged to present ideas and concepts that exceed these stated objectives and propose a unique, creative and customer-focused duty free/duty paid travel retail program, according to a statement.