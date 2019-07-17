Phoenix Reisen’s Amera Takes Shape at Blohm+Voss

Phoenix Reisen’s Amera, the former Prinsendam, is undergoing extensive refurbishment at Blohm+Voss in Germany.

According to the German brand, they are turning her into a “real Phoenix Reisen ship.”

In addition to the usual shipyard work, all cabins will be redone and many public rooms partially or completely redesigned.

The Amera Restaurant on Deck 7 (boardwalk deck) and the big bars on Deck 7 and Deck 8 (Salon Deck) get a completely new look.

Also, the restaurant, which in the future carries the name "Pichlers" receives a clear Phoenix upgrade and on deck 12 (panorama deck), the outdoor area is redesigned for golf practice.

The Amera originally entered service as the Royal Viking Sun in 1988, before becoming the Seabourn Sun and then the Prinsendam.

Photos: