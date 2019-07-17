Keel Laid for Hanseatic Spirit

At a VARD-owned shipyard in Romania, the keel was officially laid earlier this week for the Hanseatic Spirit, as the 230-guest Hapag-Lloyd Cruises ship will enter service in May 2021.

The ship is the third in a class of new luxury expedition ships for the German brand, and will be targeted at the German-speaking markets. She follows the Hanseatic Nature, which was delivered in May, and the Hanseatic Inspiration, set to debut later this year.

Bookings for the new expedition vessel open later this month.