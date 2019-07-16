Princess to Debut ‘Ultimate Escape Room’ on New Ships

Princess Cruises has announced that its new ships, the Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess, will feature the Phantom Bridge, combining digital and physical elements for what it called the ultimate immersive escape room.

“Phantom Bridge, our newest Discovery at SEA interactive attraction, will offer our guests the exclusive opportunity to live a real-world, gamified experience with more than 700 different outcomes for the ultimate adventure,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience. “Partnering with Farbound to deliver this unprecedented technology and the world’s first interactive Mediascape Room further solidifies our commitment to share innovative and distinctive offerings to our guests.”

On the Phantom Bridge, guests will face immersive environments as they race to solve puzzles and travel to endangered time periods. The entire room will transform and respond to guest actions, enveloping them in the story.

Phantom Bridge offers a range of activities including:

• Uncover the clues to solve the mystery – projection mapping, touch screen surfaces and hidden physical elements bring the environment to life as players race to uncover new clues and solve puzzles that will transport them to the next endangered time period.

• Blends the physical with the digital with immersive effects – players captain the ship and turn the physical wheel to navigate the vessel and watch as the simulation view changes. Lighting, sound and digital features disguised as physical ones are combined to create an immersive, realistic experience, every step of the way.

• Families can play together as Phantom Bridge tailors the experience to players of all ages, heights and physical abilities. Plus, with so many levels, time periods and puzzles more than 700 different outcomes are possible, which means players can come back and engage time and time again since it’s never the same adventure.

A game lasts 23 minutes and can accommodate up to six people.