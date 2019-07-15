Crystal Names Hotel Director for the Endeavor

Crystal Expedition Cruises’ has appointed Harry Ter Horst as hotel director to oversee the hospitality operations aboard the Crystal Endeavor, set to launch in August 2020.

With a career of nearly 30 years, Ter Horst served as hotel director aboard the Crystal Esprit in 2015 and has worked across the globe in various positions aboard cruise ships, expedition ships and private yachts. He most recently served as hotel director with Hurtigruten and is also experienced in the launch of new ships – having introduced new vessels with Holland America Line and Royal Caribbean International – and the anticipatory hospitality and superior service provided aboard a private mega-yacht.

“Harry is an expert at ensuring that guests’ experience is seamless and that every detail and desire is accommodated,” said Crystal’s senior vice president of hotel operations, Toni Neumeister.

Ter Horst will join the German-built expedition ship at the MV Werften Shipyard early next year.