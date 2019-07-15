Ponant Partners with INTERPOL to Enhance Maritime Security

Ponant has announced that it will be using INTERPOL’s I-Checkit passenger screening program across its fleet. Following a three-month pilot phase that concluded in March, Ponant said it started a phased roll-out of the system July 1.

The integration of I-Checkit into Ponant’s global passenger check-in process will enable INTERPOL to undertake the secure screening of travel documents against its databases, including the Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (SLTD) database which contains more than 87.5 million records from 177 countries.

Ponant President Jean Emmanuel Sauvée underlined the role of corporate social responsibility behind the cruise line’s collaboration with INTERPOL to help enhance global security. “The safety and security of our guests, crews and ships has always been a priority for us, the only cruise company flying the French flag, the safest in the world. As a cruise company carrying thousands of passengers annually, having a highly effective and efficient security screening process is a crucial part of our corporate social responsibility in terms of how we serve our guests every day, worldwide”.

The I-Checkit screening solution was introduced in 2014 to bridge a gap in safety and security in the transportation industry. Following successful pilot phases which demonstrated the benefits of I-Checkit to law enforcement as well as trusted partners, the solution was endorsed by INTERPOL’s member countries as part of its global border management strategy for both the maritime and aviation sectors.