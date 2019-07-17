Bahamas Paradise Hosts Travel Agents with Seminar at Sea

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line recently hosted its largest-ever Seminar at Sea for more than 200 North America-based travel agents aboard the Grand Classica. The two-day seminar featured presentations given by the cruise line’s leadership team, a series of networking opportunities, and a private party at the all-inclusive Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Resort on Grand Bahama Island.

“Travel advisors are an integral part of our business, and this Seminar-at-Sea event represented yet another step we’re taking to expand our relationship with this important community across North America,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Those who joined us onboard were able to experience the value that a partnership with us can bring to their business. We are in the process of innovating our brand from the inside out, and we are excited to welcome more travel advisors onboard, and into the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line family, as we roll out unique, innovative offerings heading into the remainder of the summer and fall travel season.”

During the two-night cruise, advisors heard from several leadership team members. Highlights include a commission structure beginning at 15 percent, with no non-commissionable fares (NCFs).

Attendees also got a firsthand look at how the cruise line caters to different types of travelers, with offerings like its Cruise-and-Stay Program which provides the option to extend getaways to the Bahamas with stays at one of four distinctive beach resorts. This program allows travel advisors the opportunity to offer a combination of a two night cruise with one, two, three or four nights or more at one of the handpicked hotels on the island with the Viva Wyndham Fortuna and The Grand Lucaya – both offering all-inclusive stay options.

According to Bahamas Paradise, travel agents who partner with the cruise line will soon have access to a host of new programs and initiatives that will make the booking process more streamlined and enjoyable – as well as profitable. New programs on the horizon include the launch of a new Travel Advisor Reference Guide, a toll-free number with both English and Spanish-speaking agents available to assist with reservations, a new simplified pricing strategy, a revamped website dedicated to travel agents, and a continuing series of shipboard luncheons and seminars-at-sea.