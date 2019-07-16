AIDAcara Adding Bremerhaven As Fourth German Turnaround Port

The AIDAcara recently made her first call in Bremerhaven where Captain Manuel Pannzek celebrated the occasion by welcoming guests from the city, the port and the local tourism industry aboard for the traditional plaque ceremony.

Bremerhaven becomes the fourth German homeport for AIDA which also sails from Hamburg, Kiel and Warnemunde.

Turning around in the German port, the AIDAcara is sailing three two-week cruises in July and August to Iceland and Greenland. Itinerary highlights include the Prince Christian Sound, Disko Bay and Reykjavik.

A 15-day cruise starting Sept. 14, repositions the AIDAcara to the Palma de Mallorca and then to Las Palmas for a fall season before moving back to Northern Europe in February for winter cruises to Norway.