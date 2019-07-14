AmaWaterways Names Newest River Vessel: AmaMagna

AmaWaterways has christened its new ship, the AmaMagna in Grein, Austria. The ceremony saw guests onboard joining company co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst along with Godmother Samantha Brown, as she officially christened the 23rd ship in the fleet.

“With the AmaMagna’s double width design allowing for more personal space, amenities and dining venues, I have had this unique ship on my mind for years,” commented Schreiner in a prepared statement.

The new ship was welcomed by Grein Mayor Rainer Barth and regional government and tourism representatives.

The AmaMagna is twice the width of traditional river cruise ships, yet will accommodate only 20 percent more guests, allowing for more personal space, according to a company statement. More than half of the 98 staterooms are designated as suites measuring between 355 and 710 square feet.

With four restaurants to choose from, AmaWaterways said the ship will deliver award-winning cuisine and service along with enhanced guest amenities such as an onboard movie theater, a large boutique, and an expansive Zen Wellness Studio, complete with a large exercise area offering group classes in stretching, cardio and core strengthening and spin classes led by a professional wellness host. Other features include a juice bar and two massage rooms, along with manicure, pedicure and hair services; and a sun deck with a large heated pool, whirlpool and a sky bar. All sun deck facilities are easily accessible via an elevator serving all four decks.

The AmaMagna will be sailing on the Danube.