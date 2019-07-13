AIDA Target: Emission-Neutral Cruising

In its latest sustainability report, AIDA Cares, the German brand has announced that by 2023 94 percent of its guests will be sailing on ships that can be fully operated with LNG or, in port, with shorepower.

Introducing the first LNG-fueled cruise in 2018, the AIDAnova, the cruise line will have two more of these ships by 2023.

The company said it is also retrofitting existing ships with state-of-the-art green technology. The use of LNG, shore power from renewable energy sources, the use of modern exhaust gas cleaning systems, the reduction or complete elimination of plastic and disposable products, and the avoidance of food waste on board are key targets, according to the report.

“Today we are already exploring together with our partners the use of fuel cells, batteries or liquefied gas from renewable sources in the cruise industry. We are committed to both the Paris climate targets and those of the IMO. Our long-term goal is clear: emission-neutral cruising," commented AIDA President Felix Eichhorn.

AIDA said that all its ships built from 2000 (12 ships) will be equipped for shore power connection. On average, its ships spend 40 percent of their operating time in port. And by using shore power from renewable energy sources while in port, emissions can be virtually reduced to zero.

But before the ships can connect to shorepower, port infrastructure needs to be developed. In 2018 AIDA said it teamed up with the state governments of Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with the aim of providing shore power in Kiel and Rostock by 2020. (So far, only Hamburg and Stavanger offer shorepower for cruise ships in Europe.)

The AIDA ships that cannot be powered by LNG will be fitted with scrubbers. Currently nine of twelve AIDA ships have been equipped. AIDA has set itself the goal of equipping all ships in the existing fleet except the AIDAcara.

New technologies being explored include plans to test fuel cells aboard as early as 2021.