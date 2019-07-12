SeaDream Yacht Club has opened its books on the 2021 Fall Caribbean season starting in November of that year, following a summer season in the Mediterranean.

“Our Caribbean includes places that are truly off the beaten path like Carriacou in Grenada, Anegada in the British Virgin Islands and Culebra in Puerto Rico, where we can organize a bioluminescent tour for guests to admire this natural phenomenon,” said Emilio Freeman, vice president of destinations and revenue management for SeaDream.

"We like to provide our guests with an element of true luxury by offering them Caribbean destinations that are not frequented by larger ships. This affords them the opportunity to enjoy a uniquely different Caribbean experience at a more relaxed pace.”

Calls will also include South Friar’s Bay in St. Kitts, Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands for SeaDream’s signature champagne and caviar beach party, and St. Barth’s.

Both the Seadream I and Seadream II are equipped with stern watersports platforms equipped with such equipment small sailboats, catamarans, kayaks, a banana boat, tubes, wakeboards, snorkeling gear, a floating island and trampoline, stand-up paddleboards and wave runners/jet skis.

According to Seadream, the expression “yachting” is not only a statement about size; it describes a lifestyle aboard the two intimate 56-stateroom vessels.