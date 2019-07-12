Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Azamara Quest Calling in Nanaimo

The Azamara Quest called in Nanaimo, British Columbia, on July 11. The 700-passenger ship is spending most of the summer season in Alaska, sailing eight- and 10-day cruises between Vancouver and Seward, before heading to Japan in early August.

The Port of Nanaimo’s CEO Ian Marr exchanged plaques with Hotel Director Philip Herbert, commemorating the inaugural call.

Many passengers enjoyed regional tours as well as a Thursday night market in downtown Nainamo.

Passengers were offered Nanaimo bars, a dessert-like cake with three layers: a wafer and a coconut crumb-base, custard flavored butter icing in the middle and a layer of chocolate ganache on top, as they returned to the ship.

 

