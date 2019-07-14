CMV Offers Flash Sale on Sea of Cortez Sailings

Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced what it calls a flash sale, offering free round-trip, air-conditioned motorcoach transportation from Phoenix and Tucson to Rocky Point (Puerto Penasco, Sonora), plus an onboard credit of $200 for all Sea of Cortez bookings made by July 30, 2019.

“For nearly a decade, Arizonans have been hearing about forth-coming cruise opportunities from Puerto Peñasco – Rocky Point and we are pleased to be the first to make that a reality! Our new Treasures of the Sea of Cortez voyage takes travelers to discover some of the best kept secret destinations of Mexico embarking at a town conveniently located just outside Arizona,” said John Dennis, vice president of sales and marketing for CMV USA. We are thrilled to be Arizona’s de facto cruise line and to celebrate this exciting time with perks for Arizonans to join in this first-of-its-kind opportunity.”

The sale also includes all shipboard gratuities, house beer and wine with lunch and dinner, and a lecture program.

CMV stated that the new 12-day soft expedition cruise program offers travelers an authentic and memorable way to explore the Sea of Cortez. And the itinerary offers Arizonans the unique opportunity to embark on a cruise from their closest sailing port, located just a few hours’ drive from Phoenix and Tucson.

The 550-passenger Astoria will sail to Topolobampo, described as the gateway to the Sierra Madre mountain range and Copper Canyon, a series of canyons larger and deeper than the Grand Canyon. Next will be Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, followed by La Paz, Bahia Loreto, Santa Rosalia and Guaymas.

The program is available for departures on select dates in December 2019 and in January and February of 2020 with rates starting at $1,599 USD per person.