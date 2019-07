FTI Cruises has announced its third Cuba cruise season for the Berlin, starting in January 2020.

According to Ralph Schiller, FTI Group Managing Director, the Berlin will sail 11 weekly cruises from Havana around Cuba from January 4 through March 14, calling at Santiago de Cuba as well as Georgetown and Montego Bay.

FTI also has a land program in Cuba starting in November, offering a range of tours, including a seven-day e-bike tour and a Fiat Ducato Camper tour.