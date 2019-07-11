Carnival Cruise Line to Operate Largest Bermuda Season Ever

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it will operate its largest Bermuda season ever in 2019-2020, with more than 40 voyages, including eight week-long cruises departing from Baltimore and Charleston next year.

In total, six different Carnival ships – the Carnival Breeze, Magic, Pride, Radiance, Sunshine and Sunrise – will offer four- to nine-day Bermuda cruises from five homeports along the eastern seaboard between now and next year.

Carnival stated it is the only cruise operator to offer round-trip Bermuda cruises from Charleston, Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale. Nine-day Bermuda departures have also been added to the New York-based schedules of the Carnival Sunrise and Radiance that include four-day cruises to the island as well.

According to Fred Stein, vice president of revenue planning and deployment, guest feedback to Carnival’s Bermuda has been strong, thus enabling the cruise line to expand it sailings with a wider range of cruise durations and homeports and also a variety of ship sizes and amenities.