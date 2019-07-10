Quark Unveils More on Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions has revealed more details on its 199-guest Ultramarine, a newbuild set to launch in time for the 2020-2021 Antarctica season.

Quark has shown off new exterior and interior renderings for the vessel, currently under construction at Brodosplit in Croatia.

The company also confirmed flightseeing and zodiac cruising will be included in the ticket price.

The bold new exterior look features a multi-colored livery embracing Quark's color scheme and brand identity.

The ship will offer all of the company's adventure options, and will have two helipads and an aft marina.

"Equipped with two twin-engine helicopters, Ultramarine offers the most robust portfolio of adventure activities in the industry, the most spacious suites in its category, breathtaking public spaces, and more outdoor wildlife viewing spaces than other expedition ships its size. It also features a best-in-class 70-day operational range and an innovative mix of sustainability features that exceed all industry standards," the company said.

Cabins will feature spacious entryways, spa-inspired restrooms, heated bathroom floors, and premium beds and linens with nine cabin categories on hand, the company said.

The Ultramarine will feature 102 suites across nine categories, and features the largest entry-level suites of its class, the company said, generous balconies in over 60 percent of the suites, and six solo suites with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Guests can also look forward to two dining areas, four bars, a panorama lounge, lecture theater, library, polar boutique, spa and fitness center, sauna and more. The zodiac hanger will have four embarkation points for quick unloading and loading of guests for expeditions.