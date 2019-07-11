Regent Announces 2022 World Cruise with Mariner

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has opened reservations for its newest Navigate the World – Elements of the Pacific voyage aboard the Mariner in 2022, which is distinct from previous world cruises, according to a statement.

The world cruise embarks in January 2022 on a 120-night, roundtrip journey from San Francisco, California, circumnavigating the inspiring Pacific Rim and sailing to 17 countries and 59 ports of call with 18 overnight stays, while providing access to 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and nearly 300 free shore excursions, the company said.

The voyage is the first company world cruise to Asia-Pacific since 2009 and reflects luxury travelers’ increasing interest in experiencing Asian-Pacific destinations, according to a press release.

“Our 2022 world cruise itinerary, tours and events present an unrivaled experience to the growing number of luxury travelers craving to visit stunning and culturally enriching Asian Pacific destinations,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “There is no better way to traverse this wondrous part of our world than in the company of like-minded friends in the care of the best staff and crew on the ocean.”

18 Overnight Stays

The 28,000 nautical-mile voyage includes overnight stays in:

• Honolulu, Hawaii

• Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia

• Auckland, New Zealand

• Sydney, Australia

• Brisbane, Australia

• Bali (Benoa), Indonesia

• Singapore

• Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand

• Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

• Hu/Da Nang (Chan May), Vietnam

• Hanoi (Ha Long Bay), Vietnam

• Hong Kong, China

• Xiamen, China

• Shanghai, China

• Kyoto (Kobe), Japan

• Tokyo, Japan

• Vancouver, British Columbia

• San Francisco, California

There are also optional overland programs for guests, including a two-night venture in Rotorua (Tauranga), New Zealand, as well as two nights in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

All-inclusive fares start at $63,999 per guest.