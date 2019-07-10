Royal Caribbean International will sail year-round from New Orleans when Majesty of the Seas arrives to her new homeport in January 2020, sailing week-long cruises, according to a press release.

Itineraries will include calls into Perfect Day at CocoCay. Cruises from New Orleans onboard the Majesty of the Seas are now open to book for itineraries departing through April 2020. Sailings departing from May 2020 through April 2021 will be open to book the week of July 22, 2019.

The Empress of the Seas will continue to depart from Miami, adding Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands as a new destination for the global cruise line.

The Empress’ six- to eight-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings will also visit Mexico, Belize and The Bahamas, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay on select itineraries.

Cruises on Empress departing from January through April 2020 are now available to book. Details for the ship’s 2020-21 deployment will be announced and available to book in the upcoming weeks, the company said.

Both ships were previously deployed on itineraries calling on Havana, Cuba.