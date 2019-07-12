Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

River Cruise Roundup: Ama Restaurant, Riviera, Emerald

Jimmy’s, aboard the AmaMagna.

AmaWaterways has announced the opening of a new family-style restaurant, Jimmy’s, aboard the AmaMagna. Named in honor of Jimmy Murphy, one of original co-founders of AmaWaterways, Jimmy’s offers a family-style dining experience with communal tables seating up to 12 guests, according to a statement.

“AmaMagna’s culinary concepts continue to evolve and tell our story, weaving together our rich history and our exciting vision for the future. Epicurean excellence has always been a pillar of what we do,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-owner of AmaWaterways.

--

Riviera Travel has announced a Rhine cruise to Basel, Switzerland hosted by Lucy Worsley, British author and presenter. The seven-day cruise departs August 7, 2019 from Cologne and includes a tour of the Black Forest and port calls in Koblenz, Speyer, Strasbourg, Breisach and Lucerne. Fares begin at £1,479 per person.

---

Emerald Waterways has announced a gastronomic river cruise through Burgundy and Provence. The eight-day round trip sails from Lyon in July 2020 and includes port calls in Tournus, Belleville-sur-Saone, Tain l’Hermitage, Avignon and Chateauneuf-du-Pape.

Activities include visits to a Burgundy truffle farm, Beaujolais winery and Valrhona chocolate factory. Fares begin from $4,045 per person.

