Aurora Expeditions Expands Business Development Team in North America

Aurora Expeditions continues to expand its global team with the appointment of George Johns as business development manager based in Denver, Colorado.

George Johns comes to Aurora Expeditions with 25 years of experience in promoting expedition and niche travel, according to a statement.

He joins the team alongside Edith Beaudoin, director of sales for North America, and will be responsible for initiating new and cultivating existing U.S. travel agency relationships.

Beaudoin commented: "The appointment is a reflection of the rising trend in the United States and Canada for expeditionary voyaging to the polar regions. George’s role is crucial to the travel professional who is keen to be educated and trained to select the right ship and voyage for their clients."

Robert Halfpenny, Managing Director of Aurora Expeditions, said of the expansion: “For more than 25 years we’ve been driven by a pioneering spirit, and we’ve always chosen the best people to help us do it both on and off the ship. We warmly welcome George to our team and look forward to raising the standard for expedition voyaging globally while continuing to provide the authentic, small group adventures that we are known for”.

The new Greg Mortimer launches for Aurora Expeditions later this year.