Princess to Base Medallion Class Ship in Singapore

Princess Cruises will homeport the 2,600-guest Grand Princess for the first time in Singapore for the 2020-2021 season, according to a statement.

The Grand Princess will offer four-to 21-day cruises around Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia from December 2020 to March 2021.

Before starting its Singapore program, the Grand Princess will sail on a new 53-day Pacific Crossing and Asia cruise that starts from Vancouver covering 26 ports before arriving in Singapore on Dec. 10, 2020.

This cruise also offers options for embarkation in Los Angeles and disembarkation/embarkation in Shanghai, and a 28-day segment on the Hawaii, Guam and East Asia crossing. There will be also several late night port calls offered in Honolulu, Osaka, Nagasaki, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong with an overnight in Beijing (Tianjin).

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce Grand Princess homeporting in Singapore which marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises. This gives us an opportunity to deliver new enriching experiences, creating excitement and sparking interest among guests while providing travel advisors with a brand new product to add to their portfolios,” said Farriek Tawfik, Princess Cruises director, Southeast Asia.

The Grand Princess makes her debut in Singapore as a Princess Medallion Class ship and will replace the Sapphire Princess to mark Princess Cruises’ seventh homeporting season in Singapore.