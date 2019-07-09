Ocean Cay Added to MSC Armonia's Caribbean Program

MSC Armonia will start off its winter season from Miami (November 2019 – April 2020), with its maiden call to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve just one week after the island opens.

As part of an enrichment of her itineraries for Winter 2019 and Summer 2020, the MSC Armonia will visit Ocean Cay on a weekly basis.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO commented, “As we continue to grow our presence in the region, we have enriched MSC Armonia’s itineraries to offer our guests an even more immersive Caribbean experience. Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve will be a key highlight, with a 14-hour call to let our guests explore and enjoy this beautiful island, and its surrounding waters, during the day and into the night. MSC Armonia will also visit other gems across the Western Caribbean, in Jamaica, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and beyond.”

From November 2019 to April 2020, MSC Armonia will depart on one-week cruises from Miami every Monday.

Then, from April to November 2020, MSC Armonia’s departure from Miami will be moved to Sunday.

Founded on a deep commitment to ecological principles, Ocean Cay will be a private island destination like no other, surrounded by protected waters rich in marine and coral life, according to apress release.

In addition to Ocean Cay and three ports in Jamaica, the MSC Armonia will regularly visit Costa Maya, in Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

In addition to Mexico, each week the ship will also visit George Town, Cayman Islands.

Next summer season (April to November 2020), Key West (Florida, USA) will become another regular feature in MSC Armonia’s itinerary.