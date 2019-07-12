American Cruise Lines Expands Sales Team

American Cruise Lines announced that Michael Weldon, Mary Grimes, and Mena Tuccinardi have joined the company’s growing sales force.

Michael Weldon has come on board as American’s new Regional Director for Trade Sales, Mary Grimes as new Business Development Manager for the Southwest region, and Mena Tuccinardi as new Business Development Manager for the Northeast region.

“We are delighted to have seasoned professionals like Michael, Mary, and Mena join our expanding company and growing sales team,” said Susan Shultz-Gelino, Director of Business Development.

”Just in the last two years, American has added three brand new ships—increasing its fleet to 11 small ships, with a 12th new ship arriving next year. Michael, Mary and Mena will be invaluable in developing American’s business relationships across the country and assisting with our new Group Travel Program.”

Michael Weldon has many years of river cruise experience, specializing in travel trade sales and business development. He has worked for several luxury cruise lines and has a proven track record of driving revenue growth for both travel professionals and cruise lines, as well as managing teams of travel professionals across the country, according to a press release.

Mary Grimes has extensive experience in business development for top travel brands and began her career as a frontline agent based in Colorado. According to the company she knows the "ins and outs" of travel agency operations and the unique nature of the industry, giving her a dynamic expertise in helping companies achieve success in competitive markets.

Mena Tuccinardi has worked in the travel industry for over 20 years and has a great record for developing strategic travel business relationships throughout the Northeast, as well as developing sales and marketing tools to assist partner travel professionals.