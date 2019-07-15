Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Carnival Cruise Line Launches Redesigned ‘GoCCL Navigator’

Carnival Legend

Carnival Cruise Line has launched “GoCCL Navigator,” a redesigned and renamed cruise booking tool for travel advisors, according to a statement.

The new design was said to be from of a year of research and design, the release of Phase 1 last week represents the first major overhaul of Carnival’s booking engine in a decade.

Changes to the booking engine were based on extensive input from travel advisors, and the platform was beta-tested in May by more than 500 “power users” — agents who are the line’s highest-volume bookers. 

“Carnival worked with many of our travel partners to understand their needs and make sure that the new GoCCL Navigator booking engine is user-friendly and efficient,” said Adolfo Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “The launch of GoCCL Navigator is part of our ongoing commitment to providing travel advisors with the best sales tools in the industry so they can book clients on a Carnival cruise with ease.”

In addition to a new sleek design, interaction with the site has been streamlined to reduce the number of steps required to perform tasks and the site has been optimized for mobile devices. 

Other new features include:
• An enhanced search function that enables one-step filtering for more accurate searches.
• Interactive deck plans that make selecting specific staterooms easier.
• Improved quick-quote and pricing functionality that enables advisors to personalize Carnival-branded emails to clients in just a few steps.
• Easier price comparisons on different stateroom categories.
• Improved booking flow for individual reservations.

Work is underway on the upcoming rollout of Phase 2, which will include booking management, payment, group bookings and other features aimed at making reservation servicing easier for travel advisors.

