Seabourn Odyssey Gets Design and Tech Updates

Seabourn has recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the Seabourn Odyssey, refreshing the look and feel of the vessel with open and airy interiors, modern technology updates, and rich contemporary furnishings that give the ship a completely fresh feel, according to a press release.

The renovation, completed in Genoa, Italy in May, included extensive work to thoughtfully update many public and guest areas throughout the ship.

“Seabourn Odyssey came out of its most extensive refit period to date recently,” said Gerald Mosslinger, vice president of Hotel Operations for Seabourn, “and the response of our guests, both repeaters and first-timers, is likely to garner the same impression: the ship is even more stunning and beautiful.”

Enhancements start in the Seabourn Square, the communal hub of any Seabourn ship, with new high-end furniture, lighting and a whimsical carpet design in rich neutral tones.

In The Club, patterned carpet with lapis blue lines plays off elegantly toned lounge chairs and refreshed banquettes that convey refinement and spaciousness throughout, the company said.

In The Restaurant, a new look features toffee-toned woods, creamy caramel accents, and dramatic sheer curtains while new carpet shows off an intricate pattern.

In the Card Room, new chairs upholstered in a geometrically-patterned velvet are arranged around new card tables, with dark grey carpet providing a contemporary backdrop.

Guest suites have also seen significant updates, with Veranda Suites now showing new stone tops on the bedside cabinet and credenza, joined by a new table, designer bedding soft goods, and sofa pillows. Premium Suites highlight updates with new furniture and a new color palate throughout the entire range of top-end accommodations on Seabourn ships that rival the finest hotels in the world.

Entertainment and technology systems also received a number of updates during the refurbishment. New televisions are now installed in all guest suites, integrated with an interactive new high-definition TV system that features added channels such as BBC HD, HGTV, The Food Network, and The Travel Channel. New internet optimization technologies have been installed to help improve overall guest experience across the ship, the company said. All suitesnow have USB 2.0 outlets on the nightstand. Wireless access points have been added to every guest suite and have been boosted in public areas.