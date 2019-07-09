World Dream Debuts in Keelung

The World Dream continued her tour of Taiwan with her debut in Keelung as part of her Hong Kong/Taiwan dual homeport deployment in 2019.

With three special sailings in July and August, the World Dream will bring over 10,000 guests from Hong Kong and International regions to enjoy a cruise to Taiwan, according to a statement from Genting.

“Keelung has played such an important role in the history of Genting Cruise Lines and we are proud to bring our latest Dream Cruises ship, World Dream, to continue our support of this key port city,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “Our ground-breaking itinerary allows us to not only bring international tourists to visit this wonderful destination but also provides an opportunity for local guests to enjoy their very own dream vacation on board World Dream from the convenience of their own backyard.”

The Keelung debut of the World Dream was commemorated by a special welcome event which took place on July 8 on the World Dream and also provided guests the chance to experience an exclusive sneak peek of Dream Cruises’ new Global-cass ship through a specially constructed preview cabin showcased onboard the ship..

Over the years, Genting Cruise Lines has been the leader in supporting the development of various ports and cities throughout Taiwan including Keelung, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Hualien, Penghu, Jinmen and Matsu, according to a press release.

Since its first voyages to Taiwan with the deployment of Star Pisces in 1994, Genting Cruise Lines has accounted for more than 5 million passenger throughput from its fleet in Taiwan serving both the domestic market and bringing in tourists from all across the region and around the world.

"Genting Cruise Lines is proud to have played a prominent role in the transformation of Taiwan into the second largest source market in the Asian cruise industry. Our investment in new ship construction will also ensure that Dream Cruises will have the most modern fleet in the world offering the most variety of itineraries and destinations, providing best-in-class service and, most important of all, maintaining our commitment to growing the cruise market in this region,” said Brown. “Illustrating our commitment in the development of the cruise market in Taiwan, next year we will expand the deployment of Dream Cruises to 10 sailings in March to October, which will bring over 40,000 in-bound tourists to Taiwan, while providing inspirational journeys to local cruise enthusiasts right from their doorstep.”