Ponant and Relais & Châteaux Announce New Partnership

Ponant and Relais & Châteaux have come together to create all-new culinary cruise experiences for 2020. E

Each hosted by a Relais & Châteaux Chef, three itineraries in Europe, Africa, and Asia are currently on sale and available to book, with more to follow in 2021.

Philippe Gombert, President of Relais & Châteaux said: “Through this partnership, we are delighted to offer a unique stay and the best cuisine to our guests at sea. Ponant’s ships boast exceptional accommodation making every cruise an unforgettable experience More than just a sense of excellence, we share fundamental values including ethics, commitment and authenticity, which are reflected in the respect of local cultures and heritage, and the protection of the environment. We believe in ethical cuisine. The ocean must now be considered as one of our planet’s most precious ecosystems.”

“Showcasing French excellence on the seven seas... This philosophy, which has driven Ponant for 30 years, finds its full meaning in the exclusive partnership that we have developed with Relais & Châteaux. Our shared values in the protection of the environment, a thrive for excellence in service and gastronomy, the concept of ‘boutique hotel’ that echoes the intimate size of our ships… we have a lot in common enabling us to provide our guests with a unique and refined experience,” said Jean Emmanuel Sauvée, president and co-founder of Ponant.

Hosted by the Relais & Châteaux chefs onboard the new Ponant ships, the cruises will include two gala dinners featuring two new signature dishes that the chef has created for the occasion. The acclaimed chefs will also host culinary demonstrations, cooking classes, and lectures for guests throughout the journey.

Depending on the ports of call, guests can also join the chef for market tours to meet local producers.

Voyages:

From Saint-Malo to Nantes | 8 days / 7 nights | Aboard Le Jacques-Cartier

Departing September 20, 2020

From Lisbon to Dakar | 11 days / 10 nights | Aboard du Dumont-D’Urville

Departing October 11, 2020

From Shanghai to Haiphong | 11 days / 10 nights | Aboard Le Lapérouse

Departing October 28, 2020